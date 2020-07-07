This screen shot from the @a.s.s.s.confessions page posted on June 27 states that Abbotsford Senior Secondary School vice principal Malcolm Campbell has been attempting to shut the page down. (Instagram)

Abbotsford school vice-principal accused of getting Instagram ‘confessions’ page shut down

@A.S.S.S.Confessions page claims school officials contacted families to find out person behind page

An Instagram page associated with Abbotsford Senior Secondary School has said the vice-principal of that school is trying to shut the account down.

The page, known as @a.s.s.s.confessions, posts anonymous messages that are received from past and present students of the Abbotsford school.

Those messages are then copied and posted on the account. Confessions range from relationship issues to thoughts on teachers and a handful of observations about the ASSS rotunda. The account is currently set to private and you must request permission in order to follow it.

On June 27, the account posted a message stating, “The fact mr. campbell [vice-principal] actually went threw your followers to try and figure out who you are instead of messaging you is actually really funny yet sad…”.

Another post later that day states, “it’s sad the school is trying to shut you down.”

A post on June 25 also saw a user share a concern that the school is tracking the account and the principal wants it shut down.

The Abbotsford News reached out to the account following the pair of posts, and the person running the account confirmed that several of the page’s followers had received phone calls from Campbell to their home trying to find out who was running the account. The account stated that Campbell called the homes of some followers and asked to speak to the parents of followers to determine who was behind the page.

The person running the account said they tried to reach out to Campbell but did not receive a response.

The Abbotsford News initially sent emails to Campbell, ASSS principal Rob Comeau and Abbotsford School District communications manager Kayla Stuckart on June 29, but did not receive a response. The News sent an additional email inquiry on July 7, but again has not yet received a reply.

The News was curious about whether Campbell did contact local families related to the page and also the district’s social media policy, but again has not yet received a reply from anyone in over a week.

Examples of some of the posts on @a.s.s.s.confessions:

RELATED: Abbotsford teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

abbotsfordAbby Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Global LNG terminal survey casts doubt on industry as ‘safe bet’

Just Posted

Popular Thanksgiving festival cancelled by COVID

Fort Langley’s 25th annual October street festivities are put off until 2021 to avoid spread of virus

Drive-in theatre inspires Langley pastor to create similar church service

Jericho Ridge Community Church tried out the concept Sunday, and will do it again Aug. 2

PHOTOS: South Surrey tractor project evokes ‘$1-million smile,’ helps connect neighbours

Retired Surrey firefighter Ron Henze began project for friend’s dad to fill time during pandemic

PHOTOS: Frontline crew at Langley Lodge thanked with songs and soup

Flowers, music, gift cards, and food were delivered to the long-term care home to show appreciation

LETTER: Many Americans work in Canada and have U.S. licence plates

A letter writer challenges the notion that most U.S. licence plates belong to tourists

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Abbotsford school vice-principal accused of getting Instagram ‘confessions’ page shut down

@A.S.S.S.Confessions page claims school officials contacted families to find out person behind page

Recreational chinook openings leave First Nations frustrated on the Lower Fraser

Limited recreational openings for chinook on the Chehalis and Chilliwack rivers being questioned

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Most Read