Abbotsford school vice-principal accused of getting Instagram ‘confessions’ page shut down

An Instagram page associated with Abbotsford Senior Secondary School has said the vice-principal of that school is trying to shut the account down.

The page, known as @a.s.s.s.confessions, posts anonymous messages that are received from past and present students of the Abbotsford school.

Those messages are then copied and posted on the account. Confessions range from relationship issues to thoughts on teachers and a handful of observations about the ASSS rotunda. The account is currently set to private and you must request permission in order to follow it.

On June 27, the account posted a message stating, “The fact mr. campbell [vice-principal] actually went threw your followers to try and figure out who you are instead of messaging you is actually really funny yet sad…”.

Another post later that day states, “it’s sad the school is trying to shut you down.”

A post on June 25 also saw a user share a concern that the school is tracking the account and the principal wants it shut down.

The Abbotsford News reached out to the account following the pair of posts, and the person running the account confirmed that several of the page’s followers had received phone calls from Campbell to their home trying to find out who was running the account. The account stated that Campbell called the homes of some followers and asked to speak to the parents of followers to determine who was behind the page.

The person running the account said they tried to reach out to Campbell but did not receive a response.

The Abbotsford News initially sent emails to Campbell, ASSS principal Rob Comeau and Abbotsford School District communications manager Kayla Stuckart on June 29, but did not receive a response. The News sent an additional email inquiry on July 7, but again has not yet received a reply.

The News was curious about whether Campbell did contact local families related to the page and also the district’s social media policy, but again has not yet received a reply from anyone in over a week.

Examples of some of the posts on @a.s.s.s.confessions:

