The taped-off scene on Lucern Crescent just before 8:30 a.m. the morning after on July 11. (Patrick Penner / Mission Record)

Abbotsford shooting victim named by IHIT

Investigators are seeking dash cam footage, information from locals regarding Friday’s death

The man shot dead in an east Abbotsford neighbourhood on Friday night has been identified by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team as 43-year-old Karmjit Sran.

IHIT released the detail on Sunday night.

The Abbotsford Police Department received reports of shots fired in the 2700-block of Lucren Crescent Friday at 7:49 p.m. and officers arrived to find Sran with gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene due to those injuries.

IHIT is currently working closely with the APD and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Investigators are asking for dash cam video from drivers who travelled along the following routes in Abbotsford between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the evening of July 10:

· On Taylor Road between Mount Lehman Road and Ross Road

· Ross Road to 56 Avenue

· 56 Avenue (becomes 58 Avenue) to the 264 Street exit in Langley

“In these early stages of the investigation, we know that the victim was known to police and that this shooting has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit,” stated Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “We are working hard to determine motive.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Man shot dead in east Abbotsford suburbs

abbotsfordIHIT

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision
Next story
Charges laid in Langley homicide, house fire investigation

Just Posted

Charges laid in Langley homicide, house fire investigation

Three people were found dead

VIDEO: Record turnout for third annual Langley car show against cancer

Brogan’s Diner Fight Against Cancer Car Show was turned into a road trip because of COVID-19

Langley artist Lalita Hamill launches new website to showcase art and share instructional videos

A Zoom session on Saturday, July 18, will serve as a free art assessment and critique at 10 a.m.

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Ryan’s Regards: Will the air travel industry once again take flight?

With airlines grounded and staff laid off, going abroad could be more difficult beyond COVID-19

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

Abbotsford shooting victim named by IHIT

Investigators are seeking dash cam footage, information from locals regarding Friday’s death

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

The franchise was given the name back in 1933, when it was still in Boston

Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

Fraser Valley loses the Keith Wilson Waver as Ron Hupper passes away

Hupper brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of people traveling Chilliwack’s Keith Wilson Road

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Most Read