Abbotsford South by the numbers

Polls have closed votes are being tabulated to determine Aldergrove’s new MLA and BC’s new leader

Today was election day, and many of you cast a ballot for who you want to see represent you in the Abbotsford South riding for the next four years – which covers much of the Aldergrove area.

The polls have now closed, and numbers are starting to come in.

While results will be for some time to come, here are some of the preliminary numbers as we’ve found tonight.

RELATED: B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

LOCAL CANDIDATE PROFILES AND Q&As

Abbotsford South riding

Candidate Q&A: Bruce Banman

Candidate Q&A: Laura-Lynn Thompson

Candidate Q&A: Aird Flavelle

Candidate Q&A: Inder Johal

READ MORE: At least 26% of registered voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

FINAL RESULTS DELAYED

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before.

Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted.

This means that tonight’s election results may change.

An estimated 7,425 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Abbotsford South riding. There are 44,896 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 478,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

READ MORE: Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

IN PAST

In the last provincial election held in the riding of Abbotsford South, there were 22,343 votes cast of the 41,002 eligible registered voters. That translated to a 54 per cent voter turn out. There were 174 of those ballots rejected.

Of the valid ballots, Liberal Darryl Plecas garnered 52 per cent or 11,673 of those votes. He announced that he would not seek re-election earlier this year.

He was trailed by NDP candidate Jasleen Arora who got 28 per cent of the vote and Green candidate Aird Flavelle, who is also running in the 2020 election; he earned 2,280 votes.

Current Christian Heritage national leader Ron Gray ran for MLA in Abbotsford South, taking 4 per cent of the vote with a total of 942.

Most Read