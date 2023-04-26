Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who’s also the member for much of Aldergrove. (Screengrab)

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who’s also the member for much of Aldergrove. (Screengrab)

Abbotsford South MLA lashes out at NDP over crime, small business

Banman called for grants to pay for vandalism damage, security upgrades

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman called for province-wide support for small businesses, blaming the NDP provincial government for crime impacting local entrepreneurs.

Banman, a BC United MLA whose riding includes much of Aldergrove, said that violence, crime, and vandalism were “plaguing” small businesses and communities, and blamed the NDP for a soft on crime approach.

He pointed to a Business Improvement Area of BC (BIABC) survey of 500 small businesses that found that almost half indicated they would be forced to shut down with the next couple of years due to the impact of crime and vandalism.

Banman’s proposed grant program would go to small businesses to fund vandalism repairs and security upgrades.

BC United has been slamming the BC NDP for months on crime issues, including vandalism and violence on transit.

During previous exchanges in the B.C. Legislature, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has pointed to promised federal bail legislation – as the province does not control bail rules – and to measures announced earlier this spring to create 12 regional hubs to target repeat offenders.

He has also placed the blame on the BC United, formerly the BC Liberal Party, for making cuts to health care and mental health care during their 16 years in office.

READ ALSO: Question period heats up in public safety debate following number of stabbings in B.C.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordAldergroveBC politicsLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bill introduced in Senate to change publication ban rules on sexual assault cases

Just Posted

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who’s also the member for much of Aldergrove. (Screengrab)
Abbotsford South MLA lashes out at NDP over crime, small business

Langley Township unionized employees have approved a four-year contract that includes wage increases of two percent, three percent, 4.5 percent and four percent each year. The agreement was announced by CUPE 403 on Tuesday, April 25. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Township employees ratify four-year contract

Mayor Eric Woodward announced the appointment of Jason de Roy as the new Township fire chief on Wednesday April 26. (Facebook)
New Langley Township fire chief named

Karina Collins has been in ballet since she was 12 years old. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley ballerina dances on stage in Sleeping Beauty production