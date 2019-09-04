Abbotsford teen was victim of fatal car crash in Chilliwack

Candle-lit vigil held at skate park across from Yale Secondary School

The teen fatally crashed his car after leaving a graduation party near Chilliwack Lake Road. (Photo from GoFundMe page.)

An Abbotsford high school student was the victim of a fatal car crash yesterday morning in the Chilliwack River Valley area.

A vigil was held for Jorden Child last night at the skate park across from Yale Secondary School. Dozens of teens were present who lit candles and left flowers in his memory.

Child was reportedly leaving a graduation party on Chilliwack Lake Road when the car he was driving crashed into a tree at around 6:30 a.m. He passed away on scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Child’s parents.