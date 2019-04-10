More than 2.5 million tulips will be in bloom during the annual Tulip Festival. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

Gates to open on Saturday, two days earlier than originally expected

It’s almost tulip time.

Bloom, the Abbotsford Tulip Festival, is opening this weekend, two days earlier than originally planned.

The festival had been slated to begin on April 15, but organizers say a “perfect mix of sun and showers” has started the tulip season earlier than expected.

While the fields are still weeks away from “high bloom” time, organizers say many rows of tulips are “already starting to blossom.”

The fields will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. thereafter.

The festival is entering its fourth year at its 10-acre North Parallel Road location. Tickets are now available April 9 at abbotsfordtulipfestival.ca.

The popularity of the event has caused parking and traffic issues in recent years. Prices have again been set to encourage people to buy tickets online and visit during weekdays and during evenings.

Fraser Valley residents can pay $4, or $2.50 online, to gain access to the festival on Tuesdays and Thursdays after 3 p.m. Other special rates are available for groups, the disabled and on weekend evenings.

By contrast, tickets at the gate for weekends during “high bloom” periods cost $25. Tickets are cheaper if they are bought online or on weekdays.

