Liberal incumbent Mike de Jong leads polls in Abbotsford West

Polls have closed votes are being tabulated to determine Aldergrove’s new MLA and BC’s new leader

Today was election day, and many of you cast a ballot for who you want to see represent you in the Abbotsford West riding for the next four years – which covers part of the Aldergrove area.

The polls have now closed, and numbers are starting to come in.

While results will be for some time to come, here are some of the preliminary numbers as we’ve found tonight.

LOCAL CANDIDATE PROFILES AND Q&As

Abbotsford West riding

Candidate Q&A: Mike de Jong

Candidate Q&A: Preet Rai

Candidate Q&A: Kevin Eastwood

Candidate Q&A: Sukhi Gill

Candidate Q&A: Michael Henshall

FINAL RESULTS DELAYED

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before.

Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted.

This means that tonight’s election results may change.

An estimated 5,231 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Abbotsford West riding. There are 39,087 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 478,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

IN PAST

In the last provincial election held in the riding of Abbotsford West, there were 21,185 votes cast of the 36,975 eligible registered voters. That translated to a 57 per cent voter turn out. There were 148 of those ballots rejected.

Of the valid ballots, incumbent Liberal Mike de Jong garnered 55 per cent or 11,618 of those votes.

He was trailed by 200 rivals, NDP candidate Preet Rai, who earned 6,474 votes – or 30 per cent – and Green Kevin Eastwood, who took in 2,280 votes.

Christian Heritage Party Candidate Lynn Simcox earned 516 votes while Libertarian Dave Sharkey received 149 ballots.

