Jennifer Kuiken, with husband Eric, has started a petition urging the provincial government to assist with coverage for in vitro fertilization. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford woman starts petition to have B.C. government help with IVF costs

Jennifer Kuiken says cost of in vitro fertilization is too high for most people

An Abbotsford woman has started a petition to get in vitro fertilization (IVF) covered – at least in part – by the provincial government.

Jennifer Kuiken said she started the petition due to the prohibitive costs of IVF – around $20,000 each time – for couples who are having difficulty conceiving.

She said she and her husband began trying to conceive a family in 2016, but due to abnormalities with the embryos/fetuses, they have suffered through six miscarriages.

“Recently, we’ve had to explore other avenues in hopes of becoming parents,” Kuiken said.

She said this has had led to them considering private IVF. The couple are both employed, but neither of their extended medical plans nor the provincial Medical Services Plan cover any of the costs.

ALSO READ: In limbo: Leftover embryos challenge clinics, couples

Kuiken’s petition on change.org has so far reached almost 1,800 signatures towards her goal of 2,500.

Her petition states that one in six couples experience difficulties conceiving, and most are not financially able to consider IVF.

“Because of the lack of support from our government, IVF has become big business, and B.C. couples like us are travelling to find access to affordable IFV solutions every day,” the petition states.

Kuiken said the World Health Organization recognizes infertility as a medical condition, and four other provinces – Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec – offer government support for IVF.

She would like coverage to extend to B.C. and, eventually, all of Canada.

“Not everyone wants to be a parent, but those who do should have access and options available,” Kuiken states.

The petition can be found at change.org/ivfcoverageforbc

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker
Next story
VIDEO: Man collapses on Langley street

Just Posted

‘The public has spoken’: Alder Inn to be demolished at $250,000 cost

Township council votes to use $250,000 to demolish the 71-year-old building in downtown Aldergrove

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday focuses on compound exercises

Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts

Interpreters and historic building access offered again at Fort Langley National Historic Site

Parks Canada attraction had been closed since mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of dollars of stolen rice traced to Langley warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

VIDEO: Man collapses on Langley street

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units responded to incident outside Timms community centre

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Abbotsford woman starts petition to have B.C. government help with IVF costs

Jennifer Kuiken says cost of in vitro fertilization is too high for most people

‘Let’s all do a self-check’: Okanagan mayor reacts to racist vandalism targeting local family

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

RCMP searching for culprit behind needle-filled lemons left on Coquitlam-area trails

The two lemons found were thrown away leaving police with little evidence

Most Read