Abbotsford’s Castle Fun Park announces new Secret Garden mini-golf course

Outdoor course is under construction, likely to open sometime this summer

Castle Fun Park has announced a new Secret Garden outdoor mini-gold course will is under construction. (Castle Fun Park Instagram)

There are now plans in place for the return of mini-golf to Abbotsford’s Castle Fun Park.

The local family attraction recently shared on social media that a new “Secret Garden”-themed outdoor course is in the works.

It will be a nine-hole course and Chilliwack’s Imagination Corporation is involved in the design of the project.

The Imagination Corporation has worked on projects with several theme parks, mini-golf courses and zoos, including Cultus Lake Waterpark, Galaxyland at West Edmonton Mall and Moose Mountain Adventure Golf at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

CFP seems to indicate that the course will be ready by this summer in their social media post, but an opening date has not yet been revealed.

The two indoor and one outdoor mini-golf courses at CFP were heavily damaged during flooding in November 2021 and has not been re-opened.

RELATED: VIDEO: Abbotsford’s Castle Fun Park begins rebuilding after flooding

The batting cage was also flood damaged and the CFP website states that those are also under construction. It’s not yet known what the status is of the two indoor courses and what plans are for that part of the park moving forward.

The park itself was closed from when the flooding occurred until July 1, 2022.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsGolf