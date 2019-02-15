Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Matsqui prison beefing up security against contraband

Correctional service says officials found a number of unauthorized items during ‘exceptional search’

Corrections officials say they’re beefing security measures against contraband entering the Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford after an “exceptional search” yielded several unauthorized items.

The lockdown was put in place at the medium-security federal prison at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 for an exceptional search, which Correctional Service of Canada officials said last week was ordered to ensure the safety of staff and inmates in the institution.

The news release last week indicated the lockdown would end “as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

RELATED: Matsqui Institution on day 4 of lockdown

It would appear that is now the case, with CSC officials announcing an end to the lockdown on Thursday, making for a nearly 10-day lockdown.

“A number of unauthorized items were found during the exceptional search,” a Feb. 14 news release says.

“Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.”

Visits to the institution have now resumed, corrections officials said.

