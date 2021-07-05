Abbotsford’s Tradex hosting iMADE Summer Outdoor Market

Saturday marks the first of four dates for event featuring artisans, crafts and food trucks

The iMADE Outdoor Summer Market is set to make its debut on Saturday (July 10) at Abbotsford’s Tradex.

Artisans, crafts and food trucks will be taking over the parking lot at Tradex and admission is free.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it’s the first of four planned markets for iMADE at Tradex. The other three dates for the market also occur on Saturday’s later this summer, scheduled market dates are July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.

Some of the featured artisans include: Fraser Candle Co., Sassy Frassy Kitchenware, Precious Pawz, Go Wild Plants and Gifts and many more. There are 28 confirmed vendors and applications are still open.

The event is being offered in conjunction with the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, which will a smaller selection of its food trucks.

Organizers stated that COVID-19 regulations will be in place and they will react in real time to provincial health authorities orders along with the BC CDC. They ask everyone to be respectful, responsible and kind at their events.

There will be a $5 parking fee for those using the Tradex lot.

Organizers also announced today (July 5) that Abbotsford-based musician Cambree Lovesy will be performing at Saturday’s market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lovesy released a new single ‘Stompin Grounds’ in May and has performed at notable events and venues throughout North America including the Grey Cup.

iMADE also has plans to host markets in Langley and Vancouver later this year.

For more information on the event, visit imadelocal.com.

abbotsfordFraser Valley