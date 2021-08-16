Abbotsford’s Tradex now an evacuation centre for wildfire evacuees

Abbotsford facility is looking to fill positions for part-time/casual security and housekeeping

Abbotsford’s Tradex has now become an evacuation centre to help those fleeing from communities impacted by wildfires in B.C. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Tradex has become an evacuation centre for those needing shelter from the wildfires and are now looking to fill employment positions.

Tradex made the announcement on social media earlier today, and noted that they are requiring security and housekeeping personnel on a part-time or casual basis. They are accepting resumes to fill the positions as soon as possible.

To apply for one of the available positions, email resumes to kbrown@fvtradex.com.

Tradex was also transformed into a donation centre to help community members in Lytton deal with the aftermath of the devastating fire they faced earlier this summer.

abbotsfordB.C. Wildfires 2021