Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

The fundraiser for Gagandeep Singh surpassed $22,000

The international student attacked last week at a Kelowna bus stop has released a statement.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, posted a comment on the now deactivated GoFundMe.

The last few days have been very difficult for me. I am at home resting and recovering from the attack.

I really appreciate the support across Canada from everyone. The comments in the GoFundMe page and the outpouring of support has reminded me of why I came to Canada.

Thank you for your donations over the last two days, they are above and beyond what I ever imagined.

With gratitude,

Gagandeep Singh

The fundraiser reached over $22,000 before closing to donations.

Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

