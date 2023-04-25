Accusations fly between mayor, councillor at Langley Township meeting

Allegations of new staff reporting directly to mayor cause ire

Langley Township council saw a heated exchange last week over positions that allegedly reported directly to Mayor Eric Woodward, an idea he called “a conspiracy theory.”

Councillor Kim Richter, one of three councillors who are not members of Woodward’s Contract with Langley (CWL) majority on the nine-member council, presented a notice of motion on April 17 that questioned the creation of “four new administrative positions,” which Richter said “report primarily to the mayor.”

Richter named four positions, at least two of which are senior director-level jobs, in human resources, bylaws, community initiatives and legal advice, and media relations.

Richter’s motion questioned why there had not been a council resolution “to create an expanded Mayor’s Office administration staff” and asked for all reports generated by any of the “new positions” to be shared with all of council immediately.

Woodward rejected the idea that the positions were under his direct authority or that most of them were new positions at all.

He said that on taking office last year, there was a lot of work to be done – the CWL won a majority with a large and detailed list of new programs and reforms – and that staff are needed to work for a growing municipality with about 150,000 people.

“To me, this amounts to a conspiracy theory, and I can’t really believe it was put on the agenda,” Woodward said.

“Perhaps I could get some clarification on this, because I really don’t appreciate being called a liar in a public meeting,” Richter replied.

Township administrator Mark Bakken, who heads up the Township’s staff, said that the “new” positions include posts that have been filled after retirements of longtime senior staff, such as manager of engineering and community development Ramin Seifi.

Bakken said that jobs have been changed as part of a re-organization, with duties tweaked.

Although some of the positions have different responsibilities, and two of the positions make $185,000 or $200,000, the actual cost of staffing is down by $1.5 million, Woodward noted.

That’s partly because people are leaving after years of service and being replaced by newer hires who are paid less, Bakken said.

Richter asked about whether or not all Township employees report to Bakken, or if some of them are reporting directly to the mayor.

Bakken gave a qualified response. Technically, all employees report to him as the head of the Township’s administration, he said.

But it’s possible for employees to work more directly with the mayor on some projects, Bakken noted. That approach exists in other communities, he said, and it did exist in the Township in the 1990s.

After some tense back and forth exchanges between Richter and Woodward, Coun. Steve Ferguson called for decorum.

“We do have a code of conduct and respect that we need to refer to,” he said, noting that the L-word – liar – was off-limits for the council.

“I don’t call staff names, and I don’t call my colleagues names,” said Ferguson. “It’s not appropriate.”

Richter wrapped up by re-iterating that all councillors needed equal access to information from staff, and that she didn’t feel like she had equal access.

“My concern is that this corporation is run by a body of nine [the council,] it’s not run by one person,” said Richter.

Woodward said he thought her motion was insulting and incorrect, and asked for reports that don’t exist.

“This has been brought to the council table for pure theatre, in my opinion,” he said.

Richter’s motion was defeated 7-2, with her and Coun. Margaret Kunst the only votes in favour.

