Accused in Langley puppy mill case wanted by police after skipping court dates

An arrest warrant has been issued for Maria Wall Lawlor

One of the 66 dogs rescued from a Langley puppy mill, Connie, after her adoption. One of the two accused linked to the puppy mill skipped her court dates and is now wanted by police. (Langley Advance Times files)

One of the people linked to a Langley puppy mill where 66 sick and malnourished dogs were seized in 2016 is wanted by the authorities after skipping multiple court dates, according to B.C. authorities.

There is a warrant out for Maria Wall Lawlor, who has never appeared in court over the past year after being charged with two counts following an SPCA investigation.

On Feb. 4, 2016, BC SPCA special constables seized 66 sick and neglected dogs and puppies from a Langley property.

The 32 adult dogs and 34 puppies, which included Old English sheepdogs, Bernese mountain dogs, soft-coated wheaten terriers, standard poodles, miniature poodles, and Portuguese water dogs, were in SPCA care for several months being treated for serious medical issues, ranging from broken limbs, missing ears and eyes, infections and abscesses to malnourishment, dental disease and severe matting.

The dogs were later adopted into new homes.

Glen Lawlor and Maria Wall Lawlor were each charged with two counts under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, specifically, for causing or permitting animals to be in distress. A third man, the Lawlor’s son in law James Shively, who changed his name to James Phoenix, was also charged, but charges were later dropped.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Glen Lawlor pleaded guilt in May of this year.

On May 12, he was sentenced to a fine of $1,000 and banned from owning or possessing any animal for 10 years.

“The warrant is still outstanding for the co-accused Maria Lawlor,” said Dan McLaughlin of the B.C. Prosecution Service. “She has never made an appearance on this case.”

He could not comment further on Maria Wall Lawlor’s case.

Media reports indicate that the Lawlor’s daughter and son-in-law had a home in Washington State. They were convicted of animal cruelty in Washington State in 2014 for running a puppy mill.

