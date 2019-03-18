Photo: Tom Zytaruk

Accused Surrey transit cop shooter’s bail hearing set for April

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, is accused of shooting Transit Police Constable Josh Harms, 27

The man accused of attempting to murder a police officer in Surrey will be back in court next month.

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, accused of shooting Transit Police Constable Josh Harms, 27, at Scott Road SkyTrain Station on Jan. 30, is expected to appear in Surrey provincial court for a bail hearing on April 10.

He was expected to make a first appearance in court on Monday but his lawyer requested an adjournment.

He is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, unlawfully discharging a firearm and having a prohibited or restricted firearm.

