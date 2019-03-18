Accused Surrey transit cop shooter’s bail hearing set for April

The man accused of attempting to murder a police officer in Surrey will be back in court next month.

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, accused of shooting Transit Police Constable Josh Harms, 27, at Scott Road SkyTrain Station on Jan. 30, is expected to appear in Surrey provincial court for a bail hearing on April 10.

He was expected to make a first appearance in court on Monday but his lawyer requested an adjournment.

He is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, unlawfully discharging a firearm and having a prohibited or restricted firearm.

READ ALSO FOCUS: ‘They should not be out on the street,’ Surrey crimefighter says of violent offenders

READ ALSO: Shot transit cop thanks God his injuries not worse



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter