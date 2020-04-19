Active shooter suspect in custody in Nova Scotia

A suspect in an active shooter investigation is in custody.
RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody
