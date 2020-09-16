Additional review of Langley City mayor’s gala ordered by council

An additional review of a Jan. 25 fundraiser organized by Langley City mayor Val van den Broek was ordered by City Council Monday night, Sept. 14, following presentation of a report that said while RCMP officers were not directly paid overtime to attend the event, remarks by the officer in charge (OIC) of the Langley detachment created “confusion.”

Councillor Nathan Pachal spoke in favour of a “more detailed” review of the potential expense to the City posed by having RCMP officers working four-hour overtime shifts to make up for the cost of gala ticket purchases, saying the report by former Maple Ridge general manager of finance and corporate services Paul Gill was “kind of vague in the costs.’

“It’s really important that we get the full picture,” Pachal said.

Councillor Paul Albrecht said the review should also look at potential costs incurred by other City employees, saying a “competent and complete forensic audit” was called for to put the matter to rest.

Councillor Rudy Storteboom agreed, saying “I think there’s a little bit more to this story.”

Storteboom also supported the Gill report recommendation of a code of conduct “with consequences” for members of council, saying it was something he has lobbied for in the past.

Councillor Gayle Martin convinced council to delay “at this time” a decision on a code of conduct, along with a recommendation that councillors meet with the OIC to establish expenditure protocol and expectations for future initiatives like this, until after the financial analysis is done.

Mayor van den Broek, who voted against the delay on the code of conduct and OIC meeting, and against the additional review, said the Gill report shows there is a lack of clear City guidelines for events like the fundraiser she organized.

“Our policy isn’t well enough worded, or detailed enough, to provide the kind of specific guidance that is required,” Broek said.

“We need to clarify the requirements of our policy going forward, so that the basis for proceeding with events like this is known and understood.”

van den Broek noted the event raised $56,000 for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation to buy equipment to detect ovarian and breast cancer at an early stage.

“I’m not perfect, and probably there were things about this event that probably weren’t perfect either,” she commented.

“But the good we have done for the community remains the most important and lasting result from this gala, and I’m hoping for the chance to hold other events like this, and do an even better job.”

In the future, van den Broek said if concerns arise about such an event, Council members should discuss those concerns “in a proper meeting setting so we can all work together.”

“I understand I am not the Mayor the majority of you wanted but we have to start working together, which is what the community expects of us all,” van den Broek said.

A date for the financial report is unknown, but City Chief Administrative Officer France Cheung said it would be as soon as possible.

In his review, Gill addressed the reference to RCMP overtime in an email about the mayor’s gala that was sent to Langley officers from OIC Supt. Murray Power.

In the message encouraging detachment members to attend, Power pointed out that a four-hour overtime shift would be enough to cover the costs of two persons.

“As far as the OIC is concerned, there was no intent to pay overtime,” Gill wrote.

“Rather the intent was to make members aware that there were opportunities to earn additional income by doing meaningful work.”

A total of 54 tickets were purchased by 35 officers, 19 of whom came with spouses or guests, for a total of $8,100.

“This is the first time that the detachment has participated in an event such as this and the OIC regrets the confusion that has been created around the tickets purchased by the RCMP.”

In February, the Langley Advance Times submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the local RCMP regarding the costs associated with the mayor’s gala, after hearing rumours that local officers were offered overtime hours if they attended the fundraising event.

On Sept. 12, the Advance Times received a response from the RCMP, which confirmed the force was “undertaking the necessary search of our records.”

The message apologized for the delayed response, saying “in light of the current events related to COVID-19, our capacity to process requests is limited, as well, the capacity of personnel involved in the retrieval of records and/or provision of representations is similarly affected.”

After concerns were raised about RCMP involvement in the event, Supt. Power was reassigned “temporarily” without explanation from the RCMP’s E-Division regional headquarters.

Gill said the use of “corporate identity,” in the form of the City coat of arms by the gala, created the appearance that it was a City event, even though Council did not endorse it.

In Gill’s view, that appeared to go against the intent of the City’s corporate identity and brand policy, and while the City could have some legal exposure, “this exposure is largely mitigated by steps that were taken by the Mayor.”

Among those steps; the agreement for use of the facility was in the “personal name of the mayor,” liability insurance was arranged through a private company, a gaming licence was obtained for the raffles and 50-50 draw, liquor service was handled by the operator under their own licences and permits, and the ticket sales were handled through Eventbrite “and an accounting of the admissions is available through them.”

Gill suggested the branding guidelines should be amended to “identify consequences for not abiding by the policy and the delegation of responsibility should be reviewed.”

“On a go-forward basis, where a member of Council wishes to pursue an initiative like this, there should be formal consultation with Council,” Gill suggested.



