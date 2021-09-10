Advance poll for Aldergrove voters moves to Betty Gilbert Middle School

The last minute change is to avoid Cruise-In congestion

The advance poll for the Aldergrove area has moved from Aldergrove Secondary (pictured) to Betty Gilbert Middle, nearby. (Google Street View)

Aldergrove voters headed for an advance poll will have to go to Betty Gilbert Middle School instead of Aldergrove Community Secondary in a last-minute change caused by the big car show.

Advanced voting began the morning of Friday, Sept 10 and continues through to Monday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all four days.

However, the original plan to hold the advance poll for the area at Aldergrove Secondary ran into a parking issue related to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

Visitors to the Cruise-In are expected to occupy a good portion of the high school’s parking lot on Saturday, and then there’s a swap meet in the same lot on Sunday.

“Voters would have had no place to park,” said Langley-Aldergrove riding returning officer Cathy Li.

Elections Canada arranged Betty Gilbert Middle, at 26845 27th Ave., as an alternative location, Li said. The middle school is a short distance from the high school.

Elections Canada workers were out at Aldergrove Secondary as of Friday to hand out flyers with the new location and direct people where to vote.

“Hopefully, they won’t mind too much,” Li said.

