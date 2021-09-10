The advance poll for the Aldergrove area has moved from Aldergrove Secondary (pictured) to Betty Gilbert Middle, nearby. (Google Street View)

The advance poll for the Aldergrove area has moved from Aldergrove Secondary (pictured) to Betty Gilbert Middle, nearby. (Google Street View)

Advance poll for Aldergrove voters moves to Betty Gilbert Middle School

The last minute change is to avoid Cruise-In congestion

Aldergrove voters headed for an advance poll will have to go to Betty Gilbert Middle School instead of Aldergrove Community Secondary in a last-minute change caused by the big car show.

Advanced voting began the morning of Friday, Sept 10 and continues through to Monday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all four days.

However, the original plan to hold the advance poll for the area at Aldergrove Secondary ran into a parking issue related to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

Visitors to the Cruise-In are expected to occupy a good portion of the high school’s parking lot on Saturday, and then there’s a swap meet in the same lot on Sunday.

“Voters would have had no place to park,” said Langley-Aldergrove riding returning officer Cathy Li.

Elections Canada arranged Betty Gilbert Middle, at 26845 27th Ave., as an alternative location, Li said. The middle school is a short distance from the high school.

Elections Canada workers were out at Aldergrove Secondary as of Friday to hand out flyers with the new location and direct people where to vote.

“Hopefully, they won’t mind too much,” Li said.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Community Secondary parking lot to house participants, guests

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveCanada Election 2021

Previous story
Langley voters can cast ballots in various ways before election day Sept. 20
Next story
Campfires allowed across B.C. except southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The marketplace at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In features food, car parts, and sponsors all set-up down Fraser Highway. (Black Press Media files)
‘I hope we have something for everyone,’ says marketplace organizer

Daniel Coyle waved to the crowd at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley as he took his victory gallop after winning the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup in 2019. (Langley Advance Times/file)
Longines FEI Jumping World Cup returning to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

The advance poll for the Aldergrove area has moved from Aldergrove Secondary (pictured) to Betty Gilbert Middle, nearby. (Google Street View)
Advance poll for Aldergrove voters moves to Betty Gilbert Middle School

Six Gun Romeo is an eclectic melting pot of genres, styles and feel, as well as melodies, riffs, hooks and originality. This group has been a huge supporter of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, happening Sept. 11. 2021 in Aldergrove. (Cruise-In/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fan-favourite performers return to Langley Cruise-In