Advance voting way up in Langley Township for 2022 elections

More than 7,000 people cast early ballots this year

Advanced voting in Langley Township was up sharply compared to four years ago, according to local election officials.

A total of 7,126 people cast a ballot during seven days of advance voting in the Township, taking place last week and early this week.

Polls were set up in all the the major neighbourhoods of the Township.

That’s a 56.41 per cent jump in advance voting over the 2018 general elections.

It’s unclear what caused the spike in advanced voting. Advanced voting has been growing more popular in all types of elections over the past decade, with increases seen at the provincial and federal level as well. There were longer hours for advanced voting available this year compared to 2018.

In addition, the population of the Township has grown significantly over the last four years, with thousands of new residents making their homes here.

However, the Township saw a much bigger increase than Langley City did.

Chief election officer Kelly Kenney said 1,442 people cast advance ballots in four advance voting opportunities, up slightly from 2018.

