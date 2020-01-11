Adverse weather causes ferry cancellations Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Adverse weather brings ferry cancellations between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay cancelled

Adverse weather conditions caused BC Ferries to cancel sailings between the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria Saturday.

The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled but the 9 a.m. sailings from both terminals were not and were about 80 per cent full as of 8:50 a.m.

All customers with reservations that have been cancelled will have their reservation fees fully refunded. Once sailings resume, customers will be loaded on a standby basis in their order of arrival at the terminal and after customers with reservations for the scheduled sailing.

READ ALSO: Weekend’s weather conditions of strong wind, possible snow bring preemptive warnings

BC Ferries issued a travel advisory for Vancouver, Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands ahead of the weekend, stating there is a high probability that the windstorm predicted to hit the coast on Saturday will affect ferry services and could affect services on Sunday as well.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard
Next story
Canadian medical students call for better education on health and climate change

Just Posted

VIDEO: Giants fall to Chiefs Friday night down south

Major junior hockey team, defeated in Spokane 3-1, prepares for rematch at home in Langley tonight

PHOTOS: The first snowfall in Langley through the lens of our readers

Readers share their photos on social media

ON COOKING IN LANGLEY: Cauliflower options help keep true to New Year’s resolution

Chef Dez is a culinary instructor, author, and food lover, and now the corporate chef for BC Egg

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Jan. 10, 2020 edition

Watch for the Arts Calendar in Friday’s print edition and the Community Calendar published Wednesdays

Priciest single-family home in Aldergrove tops $2 million

Aldergrove home values drop up to 10 per cent: BC Assessments

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his ‘deep sympathy’ to victims and their families

Dozens of vehicles damaged by ice falling from Lower Mainland bridges

ICBC has received 67 claims related to ice falling from the Port Mann, Alex Fraser and Golden Ears

Canadian medical students call for better education on health and climate change

‘We need an educational blitz that addresses medical and health practitioners at all levels’

Adverse weather brings ferry cancellations between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay cancelled

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Hereditary chiefs ask BC RCMP not to act with force against gas pipeline opponents

Solidarity rally for Wet’suwet’en took place on Jan. 10 in Smithers

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Most Read