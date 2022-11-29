After three terms, Langley Township’s Davis leaves council for family time, dairy farm

The 11-year coucillor chose not to run in October’s elections

It was the Mufford Overpass issue that got David Davis thinking about running for office.

The fourth-generation Langley farmer lives and operates his dairy farm not far from the overpass, and he was concerned about the lack of consultation.

Eventually, his wife Nicole told him he ought to do something about it. So he ran for council in Langley Township.

Davis recently stepped down from council after three terms and 11 years in office. He wanted to spend more time with his wife and children, and on his farm.

“Retirement’s not in the Davis’s vocabulary,” he said.

And while he was ready to step back from the council table, he admits he will miss it.

Davis said he was proud to be a part of the council, being part of the process of making decisions on issues from the small to the large.

“I soon realized it was a real honour to be there,” he said.

Davis said another thing he learned on council was how much work the municipal staff did in the Township.

“They can only do so much, and they have rules to follow, and they do a real good job,” he said.

He recalled many phone calls from residents, ranging from students to seniors, with issues or questions.

One of his biggest concerns during his entire time on council was protecting the Agricultural Land Reserve.

“My idea is, the Township’s not for sale,” he said.

He was pleased to see the new council recently push back strongly against a development plan proposed for some ALR land near Willowbrook.

The land around his farm, in the Milner area, has been producing food for more than a century, and it can go on producing food for hundreds of years, he said.

Being a Township councillor was a big part of his family’s life. They used to go on regular Sunday drives, checking out sites that were up for future rezonings, picking up ice cream for the kids along the way.

Davis may be done with electoral politics, but he said he hasn’t ruled out coming back before council as a delegate if there’s a particular local or agricultural issue he wants to speak out on.

One thing that won’t be heard anymore in the council chambers is Davis’s loud call for “Termination!” bringing meetings to a close.

“Termination was always a pleasure,” he admitted. “There was always someone I startled!”

