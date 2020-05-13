The theatre, which has in recent weeks been offering retro movies including Jurassic World, has sold out of tickets for many of its showings. (Twilight Drive-In website)

After ‘turning hundreds of cars away’ Twilight Drive-In switches to online-only ticket sales

The theatre has sold out for many of its retro movie showings by modernizing to online ticket sales

Metro Vancouver’s last remaining drive-in movie theatre experience, in Aldergrove, has taken a step Back to the Future during the COVID pandemic.

Now that Twilight Drive-In has expanded showtimes to every night of the week, it’s gone one step further to convert its offerings to old-school films for viewing.

It started with Jurassic World on May 7, which sold out its first weekend and will run until Thursday.

This Friday, May 15, classic films Back to the Future and Jaws will grace the outdoor theatres’ 40-foot screen, nightly.

The first Friday showing of the films has sold out, according to its website.

RELATED: Township bylaw officers find Aldergrove Drive-In theatre social distance friendly

The theatre has remained open by implementing social distancing measures that include limiting the amount of cars in its lot and lengthening the permitted space between them.

Cars visiting must park 20-feet away from other vehicles, unless both vehicles contain people who are self-isolating from the virus, together.

Still – dozens of vehicles are able to attend the outdoor movie theatre each night.

In fact, it’s gotten so busy – with no other theatres open during the pandemic – the drive-in has had to turn “hundreds of cars away” some night, according to its Facebook page.

RELATED: Drive-in theatre boats films ‘from the privacy and comfort of your own vehicle’

As such, business owner and operator Jay Daulat converted ticket sales to online-only to reduce the amount of cars showing up and expecting entry.

Now “there will be no need to arrive super early and no disappointment of getting turned away,” the drive-in said via Facebook.

Tickets purchased online guarantees buyers entry to see its films – just not a specific spot.

Showtimes often start at around 8:50 p.m. Gates into the lot are open 50 minutes prior.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
COVID-19 dominates the rhetoric, and the reality, of MPs on Parliament Hill

Just Posted

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

This week’s at-home workout focuses on the core and stretching

After ‘turning hundreds of cars away’ Twilight Drive-In switches to online-only ticket sales

The theatre has sold out for many of its retro movie showings by modernizing to online ticket sales

Tennis courts, bike parks set to re-open in Langley City

The careful re-opening is to take place after the Victoria Day weekend

Langley bagpiper shows off his skills in online competition

Aiden Fowler, a 17-year-old Grade 1 piper, placed six out of 31 in a world event

Aldergrove legion granted $1,000 to help stay afloat after closing due to COVID-19

Dominion command released $3M in funds from its national reserves to help volunteer-run branches

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Controversial Chilliwack school trustee offers public apology for anti-LGBTQ Facebook post

Board member Barry Neufeld said he ‘deeply regrets’ post about WHO and Dr. Theresa Tam

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

‘White Rock is closed to visitors this weekend’ – city council

Extra policing, bylaw officers mulled in light of COVID-19 infractions over Mother’s Day weekend

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack on Vancouver bus died of apparent overdose: police

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

Most Read