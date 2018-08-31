Aggressive black bear prompts warning at popular North Vancouver park

The bear is reported to have chased a runner, killed a dog at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park

The BC Conservation Officer Service has set a trap for this aggressive bear reported in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver/Twitter)

Going into the long weekend, the public is still advised to avoid an area of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park because of an aggressive black bear.

Someone out for a run was chased by a bear early Thursday morning, according to David Karn at the ministry of environment, while the same bear killed a dog last week and has been following people.

The Varley and Connector trails are back open, but the area is still under bear alert.

A trap has been set to capture the bear, which Karn said will be euthanized.

“If you do hike in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, it’s probably best to hike in a group for the time being,” the Metro Vancouver Regional District said on its Facebook page. “Also, remember to leash your dog and keep children close.

The public is reminded to never feed or approach a bear, and to carry bear spray.

A bear trap has now been set to capture and relocate the aggressive bear in the #LynnHeadwaters Regional Park & the LSCR. While Varley Trail and Connector Trail have reopened, the area is still under an Aggressive Bear Alert. Best to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/pcaGad1cvh — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) August 30, 2018

All bear encounters can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.



laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter