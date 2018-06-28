‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

Police say two of their own got a concussion and a shoulder injury

A 30-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges after two Transit Police officers were injured while confronting him at Stadium SkyTrain station Monday night.

According to police, the man was reported smashing bottles at Granville station at about 8:35 p.m., before moving onto Stadium station and allegedly getting into a fight with another man.

Police say that when two officers tried to arrest the “clearly agitated” man, a female officer was pushed into a sheet of Plexiglass and thrown to the ground, hitting her head.

The second officer injured his shoulder trying to subdue the man before backup arrived and arrested the man.

The two officers were treated for a concussion and a shoulder injury in hospital.

WATCH: Transit Police identify woman in racially-charged rant on B.C. bus

“Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers put themselves at risk every day to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public,” said Chief Doug LePard.

“These officers are to be commended for their efforts in successfully stopping this violent suspect from injuring anyone else.”

Matthew Kenneth Noble has been charged with obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest, and police are recommending additional charges of assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance.

Noble was released on a promise to appear at provincial court in Vancouver on July 11. His release conditions involve being on good behaviour abstaining from alcohol outside his home.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise
Next story
Election 2018: Former Township councillor Steve Ferguson making bid for return to office

Just Posted

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Election 2018: Former Township councillor Steve Ferguson making bid for return to office

Former Township of Langley councillor Steve Ferguson has announced he is once… Continue reading

Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Gas tax will go up by 1.5 cents in spring 2019

Three Spartans win events at Harry Jerome International Classic

Students from Langley’s Christian university made a strong showing at a track competition in Burnaby.

Langley throwing huge Canada Day party

The biggest celebration will be at Willoughby Community Park beside the Langley Events Centre.

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

Gas tax to increase 1.5 cents for Metro Vancouver to pay for transit

Metro Vancouver drivers currently pay 33.28 cents per litre for Translink, provincial and carbon taxes.

Students call for resignation of principal who complied list of black students

Students from a Toronto school are calling for the resignation of a principal who created a list of black students to track their performance.

Brazil court allows prosecution of US swimmer Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte is accused of filing a false police report during the 2016 Olympics

Search continues as missing Sun Peaks man’s family returns home

The family of Ryan Shtuka returns to Alberta without their son

VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Most Read