Kent Institution - Pacific Region - CSC (CNW Group/Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN))

UPDATE: Air ambulance called in following stabbing at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times

Emergency crews were called to Kent Institution Saturday afternoon following a stabbing.

Agassiz firefighters were dispatched to the maximum-security prison in Agassiz around 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 to help set up a landing zone for an air ambulance.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed at least five times.

RCMP were also called to the scene.

By 4:45 p.m., the helicopter had landed at the prison.

It is not know if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the prison, or if the person injured is an inmate, officer or other staff.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

