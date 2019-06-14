One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Crash occurs Friday morning on Clearbrook Road south of King Road

One person has been airlifted following a head-on collision Friday morning in Abbotsford.

The crash involving an SUV and a sedan took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Clearbrook Road just south of King Road.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said one person is being airlifted and two others are being taken by ground ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

She said Clearbrook Road will be closed in both directions between King and Huntingdon roads until further notice.

No further details are available at this time.

This was the second crash on Clearbrook Road in less than 14 hours. On Thursday at about 8 p.m., a motorcylist crashed into a light standard in the area of Clearbrook and Sherwood Crescent.

The 42-year-old rider remains in hospital in critical condition.

