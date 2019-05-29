Passengers push their luggage through the departure terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, May 24, 2019. Air Canada says it is experiencing a system-wide technical issue affecting its airport operations, check-in and call centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Air Canada says it’s expecting a “normal day” after a system-wide outage affected flights across the country on Tuesday, but a spokesman for the airline urges passengers to check their flight’s status before heading to the airport.

Peter Fitzpatrick says the technical issue that affected airport systems, check-in and call centres on Tuesday has been resolved and “most functions have returned to normal” as of Wednesday morning.

He says some Wednesday flights have been cancelled due to planes being out of position after cancellations Tuesday, but the company plans to operate its full schedule.

Five additional flights have also been scheduled and several others have been “upgauged,” meaning they will be assigned larger than normal aircraft, to accommodate passengers who were affected by the outage.

Fitzpatrick says despite the issue, Air Canada managed to operate more than 95 per cent of its schedule on Tuesday.

At the peak of the system-wide outage, the website for Toronto Pearson International Airport showed delays of more than two dozen Air Canada flights.

ALSO READ: Air Canada stock hits new high on news of exclusive talks to buy Transat AT

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded
Next story
Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

Just Posted

Canadian versus U.S. battle unfolding in Langley is heating up

Five countries compete in the Nations Cup at tbird this weekend, with Isreal’s first ever visit.

Langley Mustangs winners at Fraser Valley High School Track Championships

As of now, 23 Mustang athletes have qualified for BC High School Track and Field Championships

PHOTOS: Fraser Highway storefronts get major facelift

Aldergrove Business Association volunteers spruce up downtown

Aldergrove coach awarded as a ‘difference maker’

Langley School District honoured coaches at its fourth annual District Athletics evening on Friday

Volunteers called to Fort Langley to keep wheels turning

Organizers gearing up for eighth annual GranFondo out of Fort Langley

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Canada hasn’t issued permits for companies to ship waste overseas, government says

Both Malaysia and the Philippines are shipping back unwanted Canadian waste

Mozilla exec tells Ottawa big data committee he was ‘shocked’ by what Alexa recorded

He says internet companies need to do more to give customers more “granular” consent options

Man in life-threatening condition as crash shuts down Vancouver intersection

A white Mercedes and a white Honda Civic collided

UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Lower Mainland

Air ambulance landed near Maple Ridge high school.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

Most Read