High temperatures contributed to an air quality advisory that has since been cancelled for the eastern Fraser Valley (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)

High temperatures contributed to an air quality advisory that has since been cancelled for the eastern Fraser Valley (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)

Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Van and Fraser Valley

Lower temperatures and helpful winds have lowered the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI)

An air quality advisory for the eastern and central Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver has ended. The Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) called it off Tuesday afternoon (May 16), saying cooler temperatures and favourable winds have made a big difference.

The advisory was put into place Monday afternoon (May 15) and included Chilliwack, Cultus, Hope, Deroche, Lake Errock, Harrison Mills, Chilliwack Lake, Popkum, Kent, Harrison, Laidlaw, and Seabird Island. A plume of smoke from the Davis Lake fire contributed to the high AQ reading, as did high concentrations of ground-level ozone caused by scorching hot temperatures.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday the AQ reading was three, qualifying as low risk, with a chance it might bump up to four (medium risk) in the later afternoon and overnight. To see the MVRD air map, visit https://gis.metrovancouver.org/maps/Air.

RELATED: Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest tests records

RELATED: B.C. prepares for 1st heat wave of season with increase in wildfire, flood risks

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air qualityHeat wave

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Easing winds aid wildfire fight, after ‘controlled chaos’ in Fort St. John, B.C.
Next story
Finding pet-friendly rental housing more problematic than ever in B.C.

Just Posted

From left to right: Beth Gasser-Ryckman, Steven Elcheshen (seated), Koenraad Beugelink, and Emily Hamel perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of “Jeeves Intervenes.” (Dianna Lewis Photography/Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove resident is stage manager in Gallery 7 Theatre comedy

Among the kids taking a cool break from the hot weather fun at the Willoughby water park on Sunday, May 14 were Elias, 5 and sister Elissa, 8 (left), and Nevaeh, 7. Langley set a new high temperatures Sunday and Monday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Temperature records fall in Langley

Students showcased and sold their work, which included everything from wooden battleships to homemade scrunchies, to hundreds of visitors at the IDEA Summit on Tuesday, May 9. (Langley School District/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley students win awards for innovative creations at IDEA Summit

Horne Pit is a mixture of flat, empty land and treed areas and wetlands. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Horne Pit’s future will go before Langley public