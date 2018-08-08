Ann Stouse, left, Holly Stouse and Claudia Bakiera walk Lady MacDuff, a one-year-old black lab and Kira, an 11-month-old border collie, in the smokey haze along the dike at the north end of Sharpe Road in Pitt Meadows on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Air quality advisory issued for eastern Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

People are encouraged to seek out air-conditioned spaces

Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory on Wednesday for the eastern regions of the Lower Mainland.

The air quality advisory applies to Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Fraser Valley Regional District.

The advisory is due to high levels of ground-level ozone, which is created when nitrogen oxides – pollutants emitted when fuels are burned – and volatile organic compounds react in the air.

Officials are advising people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon to early evenings, when ozone levels are at their highest.

Wildfire smoke in the interior is affecting visibility in the region, but it’s not harming air quality.

READ MORE: Scorching heat hits Lower Mainland

With a heat warning still in effect, people should remember to hydrate and spend time in cool, air-conditioned spaces.

Infants and the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are at highest risk to experience negative symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Highway 3 closed as BC Wildfire fights grass fire near Hedley
Next story
Man charged after North Delta road rage with bear spray

Just Posted

Air quality advisory issued for eastern Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

People are encouraged to seek out air-conditioned spaces

Cap house sizes & ban pot greenhouses on B.C. farmland, panel tells province

Panel’s interim report says province should make it easier to penalize rule-breakers

Illegal salmon selling claim disputed by Cheam chief Ernie Crey

Feds are dragging their feet on renewing a deal that would make sales legal, Crey said

Crash sends one to hospital in Langley

A BMW driver is facing a ticket.

Langley volleyball player comfortably stationed on her backside

Overcoming her sore back end, Danielle Ellis quickly fell in love with sitting volleyball at age 16.

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

No jail time for B.C. man who streaked at Seattle baseball game

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance

Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Seabird Island

Fire crews on scene

Man charged after North Delta road rage with bear spray

Mahamed Halane, 28, of Surrey has been charged with assault with a weapon

Update: Highway 3 closed as BC Wildfire fights grass fire near Hedley

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

Most Read