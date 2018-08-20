Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

Smoke in Burnaby gives an eery look to the BCIT campus on Monday morning. (Dennis Parkinson/Twitter)

The Lower Mainland continued to be dark and gloomy well past sunrise on Monday morning as wildfires continue to push smoke into the region.

Much of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to hit a nine to 10+ score on Environment Canada’s air quality index by late Monday, while the eastern reaches of the valley are already there because of smoke from the Mt. Hicks wildfire near Agassiz.

Drive BC is warning drivers to be extra observant and keep their headlights and taillights on while driving.

An air quality advisory has been in place for the past week in the region.

The increased smokiness is expected to stick around until there’s a change in wind or wildfire conditions.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, and can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

People with chronic medial conditions, such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, as well as infants and the elderly, should avoid strenuous exercise or spending long amounts of time outside until the smoke lifts.

