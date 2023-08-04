Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

1 dead after plane crash at Bowron Lake east of Quensel

Investigation underway into cause of crash

One person is dead after a plane crash northeast of Quesnel.

The crash happened Thursday (Aug. 3) at 8:43 p.m. at Bowron Lake, 28 kilometres east of Wells.

The person, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the plan.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, spokesperson for North District RCMP. “The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.

Bowron Lake is part of a grouping of lakes popular to tourists and locals alike, within a provincial park well known for many backcountry recreational activities.

READ MORE: Safe paddling: Be prepared for any situation on the water

READ MORE: Keith Prestone reveals his reverence for Bowron Lake Chain

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationBreaking NewsCariboo

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Airtankers attack wildfire behind old log sort near Port Alberni
Next story
Extreme weather risk changing Canada’s insurance industry, raising costs

Just Posted

Babes & Bullies fundraiser for HugABull Advocacy and Rescue raised $5,600 and attracted about 100 people last year. The event was organized to honour Marvin – the dog. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Babes & Bullies annual fundraiser returns in honour of beloved pitbull Marvin

Vancouver Giants have signed 2006-born import forward Adam Titlbach (Litvinov, Czechia) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. (Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
New Giants named

Langley RCMP officers Phil Colter and Julie Bion won the men’s and women’s divisions at the Aldergrove Fair “celebrity shoot” organized by the Aldergrove-based Thunderbird Fast Draw Club on Saturday, July 15, at high noon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Mounties win fast draw competition

Construction workers building a home in the Latimer neighbourhood of Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Housing sales dipped in July in Langley and across region