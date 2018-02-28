An Island Express Air plane slid off a runway at Abbotsford International Airport last Friday during a snowstorm.

Airline grounded following Friday accident at YXX

Transport Canada says Island Express Air contravened federal regulations

The operator of the plane that slid off the runway at Abbotsford International Airport has had its air operator certificate suspended by Transport Canada.

At least two people were hospitalized last Friday after the California-bound charter plane operated by Island Express Air slid off the runway at YXX while attempting to take off.

Transport Canada issued the following news release Wednesday:

“Today, Transport Canada suspended Island Express Air’s Air Operator Certificate. The suspension prohibits the company from providing commercial air services. The department took this action in the interest of public safety due to the airline’s February 23, 2018 accident in Abbotsford, BC and its contraventions of the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

“In light of these threats to public safety, Transport Canada will not allow Island Express Air to resume its commercial air service until it proves it can keep its operations consistently compliant with aviation safety regulations.

“Transport Canada takes aviation safety seriously and expects all air operators to fully comply with aviation safety regulations. The department does not hesitate to take action when regulatory non-compliance is identified. We will continue to monitor Island Express Air’s actions as the company works towards compliance with aviation safety regulations.”

