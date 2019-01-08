Alberta cop investigated after running over deer several times

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is on the case involving a Lethbridge officer

A police officer is under investigation in southern Alberta for trying to kill an injured deer with his service vehicle.

Lethbridge police say the officer was trying to euthanize the animal on Saturday with his truck and drove over the deer several times while it was still alive.

READ MORE: Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on B.C. highway

A concerned person took a video of what happened.

After reviewing the video Lethbridge police Chief Rob Davis says he notified Alberta’s director of law enforcement.

The province’s police watchdog unit, ASIRT, has been ordered to investigate.

The officer will remain on the job in his regular duties while the investigation is completed.

“After watching the video I understand the concerns people have and I can assure the community we take this incident very seriously,” Davis said Tuesday in a release.

“Transparency is paramount to the public’s trust and confidence in the police service and I welcome this independent investigation.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates when police action results in serious injury or death as well as any serious allegations of police misconduct. (The Canadian Press, Lethbridge News Now)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter