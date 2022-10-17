(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Alberta day home operator charged with second-degree murder of baby

Woman in custody in connection to incident in High Prairie

A woman who ran a day home in northern Alberta has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a seven-month-old baby.

RCMP say Kyra Renee Backs, who is 29, is accused of killing Oaklan Cunningham.

The child died on Oct. 6 and an autopsy determined the death was a homicide.

Police say Backs ran a day home in High Prairie, a town about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Investigators are looking to speak to any families who sent their kids to the day home and have concerns.

Backs remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in High Prairie court next Monday.

RELATED: Princeton police revisit grisly murder of twin baby girls

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up
Next story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios

Just Posted

Roberta Housani shared a few pictures she took recently of the Fort Langley Canoe Club dock, as the sun rose, the fog lifted, and paddlers prepared for race day on the Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sunrise ahead of the races

Business improvement associations (BIAs) exist in many B.C. communities and not only host events but are involved in public safety and community issues. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: B.C.’s BIAs call on new councils and other levels of government to take action on crime and safey

Over $65,000 in cash, weapons and fraudulent ID were seized from a motorist in Langley by the Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team. (RCMP)
Langley RCMP seized $65K cash, weapons from vehicle

Retiring Langley Township Council member Bob Long ran for office in the Town of Princeton. (file)
Bob Long loses bid for Princeton council seat