Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. An out-of-control wildfire has caused thousands of people to flee their homes in Drayton Valley, Alta., and the surrounding rural area. PHOTO BY ALBERTA WILDFIRE /The Canadian Press

Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. An out-of-control wildfire has caused thousands of people to flee their homes in Drayton Valley, Alta., and the surrounding rural area. PHOTO BY ALBERTA WILDFIRE /The Canadian Press

Alberta declares state of emergency due to fires, more than 24,000 out of homes

Officials say there are currently 110 wildfires burning; 36 are considered out of control

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province has declared a state of emergency due to the threat of wildfires.

Smith says the safety of Albertans is a priority.

She says the state of emergency gives the government greater power to access emergency funds and mobilize additional support.

Several communities and rural areas have been evacuated in recent days and the number of evacuees has grown to more than 24,000.

Officials say there are currently 110 wildfires burning in the province and 36 are considered out of control.

Some buildings have been destroyed, including 20 homes, a police station and a store in Fox Lake in northern Alberta.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

alberta wildfiresWildfire season

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A 139-km car trip: Fraser Health working to reduce climate impact of inhalers
Next story
3 uncontrolled wildfires near B.C.-Alberta boundary force evacuations

Just Posted

Cody Malawsky and Stuart Phillips are leading Langley Thunder for the 2023 season. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder playing home opener at LEC for 2023 season

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. A racist text message from Tucker Carlson is what helped drive the commentator’s ouster from Fox News, The New York Times reports. The Times says that in a text uncovered as part of a recent defamation lawsuit, the former Fox host lamented how supporters of former President Donald Trump ganged up to beat a protester. “It’s not how white men fight,” Carlson wrote. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Supposing versus finding out

Condos under construction in Langley in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
Home sales, prices rise slightly in Langley

Langley RCMP Supt. Adrian Marsden (RCMP/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s top Mountie looks to promising future

Pop-up banner image