Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

Calgary city council is looking at a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The governments of Canada and Alberta will support Calgary in creating a bid corporation for a possible 2026 Winter Games bid.

The three levels of government made the announcement Thursday in a joint press release.

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi repeatedly said a bid can’t happen without financial backing of the provincial and federal governments.

The city wanted a three-way split on the cost of a bid estimated to be $30 million.

The International Olympic Committee will invite interested cities to bid in October with the winning bid unveiled in September, 2019.

Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics.

