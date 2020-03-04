FILE - The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland)

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

A Calgary judge has acquitted a former university student on charges connected to a drug-fuelled attack on a professor.

Queen’s Bench Justice Michele Hollins determined that the man, who had consumed magic mushrooms and alcohol, was in a state of “delirium” and was not in control of his actions.

Court heard that Matthew Brown broke into the home of Janet Hamnett on the early morning of Jan. 13, 2018.

He was naked and hit the woman with a broom handle, causing injuries to her arms and hand.

ALSO READ: Experts warn against picking Vancouver Island’s magic mushrooms species

Brown’s lawyer had argued that the man was so intoxicated that he was in a state of automatism.

The judge accepted that Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty of assault and break and enter.

Brown, now 29, cried as the verdict was read.

“I appreciate my friends and family being here through everything,” Brown later told CTV News outside court on Tuesday.

The former captain of Mount Royal University’s men’s hockey team apologized for the attack during the trial, and said his words came straight from his heart.

ALSO READ: Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

Hamnett’s daughter called the verdict disappointing.

“We didn’t want him to be severely punished. But we did want accountability and we wanted a lesson shared with society that it’s not OK to get out of control and to hurt people,” said Lara Unsworth.

She said her mother has returned to teaching at Mount Royal, but her life will “never be the same” because of her injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“This has affected her forever,” Unsworth said. (CTV Calgary)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend
Next story
Women with transvaginal mesh implants to share $21.5 million in settlement

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read