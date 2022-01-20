Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from a safe supply being handed out to drug users by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, are displayed in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine from a safe supply being handed out to drug users by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, are displayed in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta police chiefs say too soon to support drug decriminalization

Calgary chief constable says decriminalization alone wouldn’t reduce addiction or overdose rates.

The association representing Alberta police chiefs says it’s too soon to decriminalize illicit drugs.

Calgary Chief Const. Mark Neufeld, president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, says a number of things need to be in place before decriminalization can be seriously considered.

Neufeld says that would include provincial regulations on drug consumption around minors, public consumption and the operation of vehicles.

He says some aspects of decriminalization are already in place in Alberta, where individuals are typically only charged with personal possession within the context of a public safety concern or other criminal conduct.

Neufeld says decriminalization alone wouldn’t reduce addiction or overdose rates.

He says there needs to be a connection between law enforcement and public health so that people who need help can get.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver sends drug decriminalization pitch to Health Canada for federal review

Decriminalize possessionDrugsPolice

Previous story
Ottawa commits $8.9M to support B.C. Indigenous justice strategy
Next story
Enbridge purchases Northwest B.C. pipeline from Chevron, Woodside

Just Posted

Langley saw a steep decline in new COVID cases in the last week, but numbers were still high relative to almost every other period of the pandemic. (BCCDC)
New COVID cases keep declining in Langley

RCMP on scene of a Jan. 18, 2021 shooting in a Langley City parking garage. The accused in the case is now in custody awaiting a court hearing. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)
Man charged in Langley attempted murder has lengthy record

Kids and parents can enjoy interactive workshops hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre. Its River Basin Days initiative is a monthly series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Workshop to teach kids about nature comes to Langley

Vancouver Giants defeated the Rockets Dec. 1, 2021, in Kelowna. The Rockets will lose a chance for another meeting with the Giants due to COVID, and the game has been rescheduled. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants see Langley home game rescheduled due to COVID