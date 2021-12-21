Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Wednesday November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta tightens COVID rules, cuts capacity for world junior hockey

New restrictions are to come into effect on Friday.

Alberta is bringing in stricter COVID-19 restrictions, including a capacity limit for the world junior hockey tournament.

Premier Jason Kenney says large venues that seat more than 1,000 people, including sports arenas, will be capped at half capacity.

Eating and drinking while seated in the venues will be banned.

He says restaurants will be limited to 10 people per table.

The restrictions are to come into effect on Friday.

Canada is scheduled to open the world junior championship on Sunday against the Czechs at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

— Canadian Press

