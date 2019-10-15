Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

The Alberta government says it’s joining a class-action lawsuit to recoup health-care costs related to the opioid crisis.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says there were almost 800 fatal overdoses and 4,200 emergency calls related to opioids last year.

British Columbia filed the lawsuit a year ago alleging drug manufacturers falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain medicines, triggering the crisis.

The suit seeks costs from those manufacturers and distributors dating back to 1996.

Ontario and New Brunswick previously announced they are participating in the suit.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit has been tested in court.

READ MORE: Lawyer for opioid maker says U.S. lawsuit won’t affect B.C. claim

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death
Next story
$100,000 reward for B.C. gangster extended to United States

Just Posted

$100,000 reward for B.C. gangster extended to United States

Police belive fugitive Conor D’Monte may be in the Los Angeles area

LETTER: Langley letter writers asks when can society stop saying sorry

A local man questions why City council feels the need to follow higher levels of government

Langley Rams running back Pocrnic named player of the week

Player has tied a league record for for most rushing touchdowns and is poised to break more

Langley show jumpers help secure top five finish in Morocco

Canadian team includes one rider and the team’s chef d’equipe, who both hail from Langley

Langley volleyball player helps secure bronze in Puerto Rico

Women medal at NORCECA, while men’s team is playing the worlds in Hiroshima, Japan

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Emily Carr University closed Sunday after fire causes some damage

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Court bans striking workers at Vancouver hotel from using sirens

Rosewood Hotel Georgia granted court order against unionized workers

VIDEO: Trudeau, Singh posture for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

Man charged with arson, break-and-enter after fire at Emily Carr campus

40-year-old man was arrested, police say

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Most Read