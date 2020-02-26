People sit along the Stanley Park seawall as others fish in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, August 25, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta tourist dies after plunge from 70-metre cliff in Stanley Park

The 26-year-old hopped a fence at Prospect Point on fell to a walkway below, police said

A man from Alberta has fallen to his death while visiting Stanley Park.

Police confirm the 26-year-old hopped a chest-high fence at Prospect Point on Sunday and plunged about 70 metres to a walkway below.

The viewpoint overlooks the Lions Gate Bridge and is one of the highest points in the park.

Vancouver police Sgt. Aaron Roed says two friends witnessed the fall.

A similar deadly accident occurred in 2014 when 22-year-old Abbotsford resident David Huynh climbed over the fence in almost the same place.

An investigation is continuing into the latest fall and Roed says it may never be known why the man jumped the fence.

“He was visiting Vancouver, so maybe he didn’t know the treacherous cliffs that are on the other side of that safety fence,” Roed said in an email.

(CTV)

The Canadian Press

Vancouver

