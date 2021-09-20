Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today

Venues can operate without capacity limits if they require proof of vaccination, negative test

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force today.

The program allows businesses and venues to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from anyone entering.

It applies at restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, concerts and fitness facilities, and is not mandatory.

When it was announced by Premier Jason Kenney last week, it also applied to retail stores and libraries, but they were removed from the list of eligible businesses over the weekend.

Kenney had previously opposed a vaccine passport over what he said were privacy concerns, but said last week it has become a necessary measure to protect Alberta’s hospitals that face the prospect of being overwhelmed in the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Starting Sunday, Albertans were able to download cards with the dates they’d received their vaccinations, and a health ministry spokeswoman says work continues on a more secure QR code that will be available in the coming weeks.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta premier cites COVID-19 vaccine uptake since passport announcement

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Langley liquor store among tops in wildfire relief donations
Next story
Are you voting in today’s federal election?

Just Posted

Mexican firefighters helping fight Okanagan wildfires this summer. (BC Wildfire)
Langley liquor store among tops in wildfire relief donations

Otter Co-op on 248 Street in Langley, seen in a Sept. 11, 2021 photo, has confirmed it won’t be reopening its public cafeteria. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Goodbye all-day breakfast: Otter Co-op closes Langley cafeteria for good

A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, September 10, 2021 in Chambly, Que. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Our View: Democracy doesn’t end at the ballot box

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce CEO Colleen Clark working in her office. The Chamber is soon to celebrate 90 years. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Chamber brings influence, information, benefits to its members