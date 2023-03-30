Alcohol possible factor in triple crash: RCMP

Collision happened in the 24300 block of 56th Avenue Sunday afternoon

A fire crew was blocking traffic on 56 Avenue in Langley. The road, between 240th and 248th Street, was closed for more than an hour after a three-vehicle crash closed the road Sunday March 26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP said impaired driving may have been a factor in a three-vehicle crash that closed 56th Avenue in Langley between 240th and 248th streets Sunday afternoon, March 26.

Around 4:30 p.m., a westbound 2014 Scion struck the curb in 24300 block of 56th Avenue, then crossed the lane into the path of two other cars, a Jetta and a Hyundai.

Traffic was diverted from 56th Avenue for about an hour after fire, ambulance, and police units were called.

A police report said none of the injuries appeared serious and no one required transport to hospital.

“Alcohol may have been a factor,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: One person dead in train and car collision in Langley

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Crash closes North Langley Highway 1 interchange and sends two to hospital

AldergroveLangleyRCMP