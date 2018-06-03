The section of Highway 17A at Ladner Trunk Road was closed for more than four hours after a fatal crash on Saturday evening. (Google Maps)

Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another

A 19-year-old woman was killed Saturday evening after she was hit on the side of Highway 17A in Delta.

She and another young woman had been stopped northbound, at the bus stop at Ladner Trunk Road, shortly after 10 p.m.

“Two women were behind (their) vehicle, when it was struck by a northbound vehicle,” said RCMP Sgt. Lorne Lecker of the Deas Island Traffic Services.

The 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman, 20 years old, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Lecker said alcohol is the suspected cause.

The section of highway was reopened around 2:40 a.m.


