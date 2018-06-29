Mike Robinson proudly displays one of the flags that will form part of his float. When completed, the float will display the flags of all of Canada’s provinces and territories. This float is the first of a collection of floats that will form the nucleus of a much larger parade in 2019. (photo / Tim Collins)

Aldergove’s Canada Day Parade the start of a good idea

“I want the Aldergrove Parade to be about more than just the Fair.”

That’s the sentiment that has motivated the Aldergrove Fair Days director, Mike Robinson, to work toward a much bigger, and far different parade this Canada Day.

“We’ve had the parade for a lot of years, but we’ve shifted it to Canada Day so that it gives people a chance to celebrate our country while they enjoy the parade.”

Robinson also acknowledged that, for parade organizers, the shift will make it easier to garner the volunteer help necessary for an event of this kind.

“We were finding that our volunteers were really stretched between the fair and the parade, and in order to make our parade something really special, it is always important to have the volunteers to do the job.”

But beyond the celebration of the country and the expediency of maximizing volunteer availability, Robinson explained that the Canada Day Parade will have a fundamental difference from past Aldergrove Fair Days parades.

“This year the parade will still be held in Aldergrove, but in years to come we are going to take in all of Langley and perhaps even other communities. We’re going to develop about a dozen really substantial floats and then, in each community we visit, we’ll invite them to join in with their own floats,” said Robinson.

“And, of course, along with the floats, each community will have a chance to show off their own marching bands, dance groups, classic cars … everything you can image in a parade.”

To get things started, Robinson is hard at work on his own contribution, a float that will depict a giant map of Canada, complete with provincial flags and a colorful display of all the country’s provinces and territories.

“This is really a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun,” said Robinson from his home workshop.

He added that the concept is not a new one, having been applied in other centers. When the concept is fully implemented the parade route will increase from the current few kilometers to more than 30 km in 2019.

This year’s parade will start at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 1 and travel along Fraser highway from 268th St. to 273rd St. It will feature the first of the super floats along with a myriad of other attractions and entertainment.

Previous story
Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support
Next story
Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Just Posted

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Marijuana cultivation a mixed blessing

Economic benefit comes with other issues

Langley businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington State

Group looks to Bellingham to offer ‘revolutionary’ therapy not approved in Canada

10-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

Northern B.C. woman raised more than $27,000 for VGH Seizure Investigation Unit

She hopes to make a life-changing surgery more readily available for those who need it

5 to start your day

Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Most Read