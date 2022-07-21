BC Hydro outage map shows much of the Aldergrove area was without power Thursday, July 21, 2022. (BC Hydro)

BC Hydro outage map shows much of the Aldergrove area was without power Thursday, July 21, 2022. (BC Hydro)

Aldergrove and surrounding area without power for a few hours Thursday

BC Hydro crews were able to restore most customers within two hours but some were out a big longer

A big section of eastern Langley was without power Thursday.

The power went out just after 11 a.m. on July 21. Crews are on scene shortly after. Just before 1 p.m., BC Hydro announced the estimated time that power would resume was 2 p.m.

As the outage stretched on, the local library branch announced it had to change operations, Tweeting “ALERT – FVRL Aldergrove Library is without power and the library will be closed to customers, however they will be offering holds pick-up at the door via FVRL Express.”

BC Hydro said the outage impacted 2,233 customers initially but that number dropped to just over 120 about 1 p.m.

