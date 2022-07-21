Aldergrove and surrounding area without power for a few hours Thursday

BC Hydro crews were able to restore most customers within two hours but some were out a big longer

BC Hydro outage map shows much of the Aldergrove area was without power Thursday, July 21, 2022. (BC Hydro)

A big section of eastern Langley was without power Thursday.

The power went out just after 11 a.m. on July 21. Crews are on scene shortly after. Just before 1 p.m., BC Hydro announced the estimated time that power would resume was 2 p.m.

As the outage stretched on, the local library branch announced it had to change operations, Tweeting “ALERT – FVRL Aldergrove Library is without power and the library will be closed to customers, however they will be offering holds pick-up at the door via FVRL Express.”

BC Hydro said the outage impacted 2,233 customers initially but that number dropped to just over 120 about 1 p.m.

.

Aldergrovepower outages