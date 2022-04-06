Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove apartment fire doused quickly by Langley Township firefighters

Only one unit was damaged in the Monday-night incident

Langley Township fire crews managed to contain an Aldergrove apartment fire to a single unit on Monday night, preserving the building.

The fire broke out in a second-floor unit in the 27200 block of 30th Avenue just before 9 p.m. on April 4, said assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the fire crews, the fire was contained to the single unit, which suffered heat and smoke damage,” said Hewitson.

No one was injured.

The occupant of the suite was not able to return right away due to the damage, but was found temporary accommodation by volunteers with the Langley Emergency Program Emergency Support Services group.

The cause of the fire was under investigation this week.

READ ALSO: Garage destroyed in South Langley Friday afternoon

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovefireLangley Township

Previous story
Do you think B.C. should allow indoor cannabis consumption sites?

Just Posted

Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove apartment fire doused quickly by Langley Township firefighters

The eight properties planned for rezoning are in red, on the north side of 56th Avenue. Existing industrial properties are in purple, and nearby rural lots are in green. (Township of Langley)
Gloucester rezoning moves closer to reality in Langley Township

The last in-person spring gala for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation in 2019 raised $350,000 for the new ER department that has since opened at the hospital. That fundraising soiree pushed the foundation over its goal for $17-million Emergency Response Campaign. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley gala celebrates sense of renewal

As home prices remain high, arguments about whether a lack of supply is to blame have begun. (Langley Advance Times files)
Velocity of price increases slowing as homes still selling for $1.7 million in Langley