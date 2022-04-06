Aldergrove apartment fire doused quickly by Langley Township firefighters

Only one unit was damaged in the Monday-night incident

Langley Township fire crews managed to contain an Aldergrove apartment fire to a single unit on Monday night, preserving the building.

The fire broke out in a second-floor unit in the 27200 block of 30th Avenue just before 9 p.m. on April 4, said assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the fire crews, the fire was contained to the single unit, which suffered heat and smoke damage,” said Hewitson.

No one was injured.

The occupant of the suite was not able to return right away due to the damage, but was found temporary accommodation by volunteers with the Langley Emergency Program Emergency Support Services group.

The cause of the fire was under investigation this week.

