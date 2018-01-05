Aldergrove brothers, Langley woman and Clinton man sentenced for 2016 theft ring

In July 2016, police seized guitars, sport items, guns from properties in Aldergrove and Clinton

Two Aldergrove brothers, a Langley woman and man from Clinton have all been sentenced for their part in the July 2016 theft of an estimated $90,000 worth of stolen property that included electric guitars and numerous guns.

Cody Ball, 28, was given six months jail and 18 months probation as well as a lifetime firearms ban for possession of stolen property recovered from a home in Aldergrove and another in Clinton. He was sentenced along with his brother, Charles Ball, and a woman, Nicole Poulson, on Jan. 3 in Surrey Provincial Court.

Charles Ball, 23, was given one day in jail for possession of stolen property and possession of an unauthorized firearm. A number of stolen property charges against Charles were stayed.

Poulson was sentenced to two years in jail for break-and-enter to steal a firearm and possession of a firearm for trafficking. She was also given a lifetime firearms ban.

A Clinton man, Christopher Hendricks, 25, was given 18 months probation for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Another Ball brother, Dallas, 24, is scheduled to go to trial on related charges Feb. 13.

According to Langley RCMP, throughout the month of July 2016, Langley businesses were plagued by break-ins where substantial amounts of property were taken.

Investigators from Langely’s Street Enforcement Unit located a suspect vehicle at a residence in Aldergrove and executed a search warrant for the property. They arrested Cody Ball and Nicole Poulson at the property where they found a plethora of stolen items that had gone missing from local retail stores, including sporting goods, dirt bikes and clothing.

Further investigation led police to a home in Clinton, B.C.

There, more than 30 firearms were recovered. Hendricks was arrested on site.

This was a significant investigation that took the co-ordination of numerous different policing units from across the province, Langley RCMP said at the time.

At the time of the charges, Langley RCMP held a press conference to display all of the stolen goods retrieved from the investigation.

