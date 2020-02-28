New compressed natural gas buses have been added to the Greater Victoria fleet. (Twitter/BC Transit)

Aldergrove bus company lands compressed natural gas buses in Victoria

12 new buses are hitting the road, lessening the transit fleet’s carbon footprint

An Aldergrove bus company has provided several new, heavy-duty compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to Greater Victoria’s transit fleet.

Grande West Transportation’s twelve Vicinity buses will be in service over the next weeks, with a total of 46 heavy-duty CNG and 25 medium-duty CNG buses gradually being added to the fleet by the end of the summer.

Each bus will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, compared to a traditional clean diesel bus, said Grande West spokesperson Joe Bleackley.

The company is headquartered at 3168 262 St., where the CEO William Trainer operates, along with engineers, labourers, and other transportation employees.

READ MORE: Surrey reduced cab business licence fees to match ride-hailing industry

The heavy-duty New Flyer buses are 40 feet long and carry 35 seated passengers and 46 standing passengers, while the medium-sized bus can carry 24 seated passengers and 20 standing passengers.

Heavy-duty buses cost $710,000 and the medium duty ones are $455,000. Funding for the buses comes through the federal-provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which covers 80 per cent of costs. The Victoria Regional Transit Commission supplied the remaining 20 per cent.

Each bus is equipped with a three-inch bike rack, a protective driver’s door and LED destination signage.

Greater Victoria is the fourth region to add CNG buses to its fleet, following Whistler, Nanaimo and Kamloops.

BC Transitpublic transit

